Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Down 22.8% in April

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EADSY traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,136. The company has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. Airbus has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EADSY. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

