Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Down 22.8% in April

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EADSY traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,136. The company has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. Airbus has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Airbus
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
