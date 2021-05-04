Airgain (AIRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Airgain to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 million. On average, analysts expect Airgain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.17 million, a P/E ratio of -106.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. Airgain has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

In other Airgain news, CEO Jacob Suen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,504,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRG. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

