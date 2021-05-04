Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.83.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $422.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 99,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,410,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,948. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.