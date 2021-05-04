Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Bought by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 46,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 144,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 219.7% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACI traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,425. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACI. Barclays downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

