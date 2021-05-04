Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Short Interest Update

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 6,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexco Resource stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. 799,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,060. Alexco Resource has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $406.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 257.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXU shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Alexco Resource in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

