Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$625.96 million.

TSE:AQN opened at C$19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.69. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$16.85 and a 12 month high of C$22.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1959 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

