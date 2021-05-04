Algorand Price Hits $1.35 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $4.01 billion and approximately $318.41 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00058375 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.65 or 0.00331021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00031629 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,459,228,129 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,598,321 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.