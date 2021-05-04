Alkami Technology (ALKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alkami Technology stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.93. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,951. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.