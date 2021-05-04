Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Short Interest Down 27.2% in April

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,277,000 after purchasing an additional 287,390 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Allegion by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,381,000 after acquiring an additional 176,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $91,348,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Allegion by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $136.73. The stock had a trading volume of 17,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,202. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.06 and a 200 day moving average of $116.09. Allegion has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

