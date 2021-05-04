ALLETE (ALE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, analysts expect ALLETE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALE opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average is $62.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

