Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $126.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alliance Data Systems traded as high as $122.34 and last traded at $121.06, with a volume of 1774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.85.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Edward Jones downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

