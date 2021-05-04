Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of JG stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $395.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.26% of Aurora Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

