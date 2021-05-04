AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

