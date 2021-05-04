Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$48.00 at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.64.

Shares of AP.UN stock opened at C$43.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$31.50 and a 12-month high of C$44.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.05%.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.87 per share, with a total value of C$52,298.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 228,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,188,439.47. Also, Director Gordon R. Cunningham purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, with a total value of C$206,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$712,432.26.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

