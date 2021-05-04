Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALSN. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

NYSE ALSN opened at $41.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.