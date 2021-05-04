Allot Communications (ALLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Allot Communications to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $640.08 million, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.