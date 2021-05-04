AllSafe 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $119.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $509,355.14 and $119.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00076723 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

