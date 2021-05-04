Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given New $16.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $16.27 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

