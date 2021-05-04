ALLY (ALY) Hits Market Cap of $390.99 Million

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 10,591.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. ALLY has a market capitalization of $390.99 million and approximately $13,716.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLY coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ALLY has traded 12,432.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00088104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00069021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.01 or 0.00862954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,383.21 or 0.09947291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00101435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00045011 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALY is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALLY’s official website is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

