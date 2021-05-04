Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report $1.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.78 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $7.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.35. 69,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 877,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,505,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,504,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,971,000 after purchasing an additional 207,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

