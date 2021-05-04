Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Almaden Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN AAU traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. 1,334,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,881. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The company has a market cap of $75.43 million, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca Tuligtic project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

