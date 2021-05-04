Alpha Omega Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,271,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,277,000 after purchasing an additional 526,283 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 613,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,437,000 after acquiring an additional 430,686 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 312,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,252,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter.

GBIL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.13. The company had a trading volume of 147,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,234. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.13.

