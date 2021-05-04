Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather Sells 27 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,395.17 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,299.00 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,201.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,928.06. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. David Loasby lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. David Loasby now owns 559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 8,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.1% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

