Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,131 shares of company stock worth $43,393,845. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,395.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,299.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,201.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,928.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

