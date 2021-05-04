Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,343.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,185.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,918.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,296.01 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

