Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $20.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

PINE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 30,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINE traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.04. 525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,362. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.