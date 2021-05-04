alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €16.90 ($19.88) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AOX. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.77 ($18.56).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

alstria office REIT stock opened at €15.01 ($17.66) on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.79.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.