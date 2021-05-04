alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €14.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AOX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($19.76) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. alstria office REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.77 ($18.55).

Shares of ETR:AOX opened at €15.01 ($17.66) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The business’s 50 day moving average is €14.27 and its 200 day moving average is €13.79.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

