AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ALA has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.25.

TSE ALA opened at C$23.19 on Friday. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$14.55 and a 52-week high of C$23.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 18.10.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 78.06%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

