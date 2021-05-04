Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.23. 180,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,983,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

