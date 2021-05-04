Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.6% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,386.49 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,249.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,200.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,637 shares of company stock worth $5,426,309. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

