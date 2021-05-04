Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.91) earnings per share.

AMBC stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $788.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

