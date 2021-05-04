AMC Entertainment (AMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post $-17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $430,883.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,130.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,844,579 shares of company stock worth $25,709,103 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.