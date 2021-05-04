AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMC. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

AMC opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,842,632.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,103,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,277,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $430,883.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,130.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,844,579 shares of company stock worth $25,709,103 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

