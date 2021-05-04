Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.38.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $262.23 on Friday. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $165.42 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.43.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total value of $257,546.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,953 shares of company stock worth $787,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

