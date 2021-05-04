Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.32 million, a PE ratio of 331.00 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. Analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.