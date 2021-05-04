Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00.
Shares of AMTB stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.32 million, a PE ratio of 331.00 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. Analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Amerant Bancorp Company Profile
Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.
