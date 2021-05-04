America First Investment Advisors LLC Sells 105,575 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

America First Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105,575 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises 2.7% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.3% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.62. 17,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.37. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $113.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.