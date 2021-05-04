American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.18 billion-$7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion.American Airlines Group also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to -4.410–4.290 EPS.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 941,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,402,543. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAL. Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

