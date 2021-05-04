American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,744 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $154.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $156.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

