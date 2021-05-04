American Finance Trust (AFIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect American Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.37. American Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on AFIN. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

