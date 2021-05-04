American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,032,300 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 800,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,077,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LIACF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 460,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,407. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. American Lithium has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.32.
About American Lithium
