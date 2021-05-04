American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,032,300 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 800,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,077,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LIACF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 460,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,407. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. American Lithium has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.32.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

