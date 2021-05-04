American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 165,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

AOUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. American Outdoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,359,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

