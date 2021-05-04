American States Water Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

American States Water has raised its dividend payment by 28.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

