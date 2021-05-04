American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

AWR traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.93. 4,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,599. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. American States Water has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $84.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

