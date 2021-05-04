American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $8,823,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in American Tower by 46.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $2,224,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.33.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $252.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.71. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

