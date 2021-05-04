American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.180-4.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.50. 597,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.07 and its 200-day moving average is $153.24. American Water Works has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued an overweight rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

