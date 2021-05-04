AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Grows Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,665 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

