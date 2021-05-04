AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $21.53 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 25,319 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.05% of eBay worth $21,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

