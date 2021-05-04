AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $22.13 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $22,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $335.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.97 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.57.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

