AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Increases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $21,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Aptiv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $143.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.85 and a 200 day moving average of $132.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

